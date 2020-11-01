Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Holdings Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Shares of INGR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,980. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

