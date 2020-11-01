Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $39.00 at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BWS Financial raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.