Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised Intesa Sanpaolo to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

ISNPY stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

