INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,500 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 584,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,998,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America cut INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James cut INTL CONS AIRL/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

OTCMKTS ICAGY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.53. 855,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,364. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($2.50). INTL CONS AIRL/S had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $773.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.64 million. Equities analysts predict that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

