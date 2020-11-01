iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Down 22.6% in October

iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,500 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the September 30th total of 647,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.00. 801,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,381. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,565,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,369,000 after purchasing an additional 157,804 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 374,363 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 341,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,468,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

