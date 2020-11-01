Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0027 per share by the bank on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend payment by 141.6% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

ITUB stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.73. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Itaú Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

