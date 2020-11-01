Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0027 per share by the bank on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend payment by 141.6% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

ITUB stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.73. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Itaú Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Dividend History for Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit