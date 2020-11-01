Jacobsen Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 219.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Apple by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1,887.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

