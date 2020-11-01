Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) a €35.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.45 ($42.89).

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) stock opened at €29.16 ($34.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.14. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a one year high of €39.99 ($47.05).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

