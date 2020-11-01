Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates $260.00 Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Shares of MSFT opened at $202.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,530.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

