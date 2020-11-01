JMP Securities Boosts SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target to $25.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.03 and a beta of 1.20.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarWinds news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 300,000 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $5,856,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,044,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,429,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP W. Joseph Kim sold 30,004 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $627,983.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 596,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,891.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 594,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,227 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 36,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 778,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 207,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

