Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s 9th Largest Position

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,736,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,515 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $258,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,129 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,853,000 after purchasing an additional 836,139 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,114,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after purchasing an additional 829,053 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,237,000 after purchasing an additional 447,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $137.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,364,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,964. The company has a market capitalization of $360.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

