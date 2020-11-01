Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after buying an additional 1,168,129 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,853,000 after buying an additional 836,139 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,114,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,662,000 after purchasing an additional 829,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,237,000 after purchasing an additional 447,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.11. 7,364,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,964. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

