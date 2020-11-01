Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.23% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,547,000 after purchasing an additional 52,895 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 68.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 127,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JLL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

JLL traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.86. 550,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,777. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

