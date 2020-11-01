JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €53.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €56.69 ($66.69).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

ETR BAS opened at €47.07 ($55.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €50.20. BASF SE has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €72.17 ($84.91).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.