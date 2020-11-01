JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) a €77.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WCH. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €85.67 ($100.78).

Shares of WCH opened at €82.82 ($97.44) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86. Wacker Chemie AG has a one year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a one year high of €96.04 ($112.99).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

