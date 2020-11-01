JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,200,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,179,039. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

