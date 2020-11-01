JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.4% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 60,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.04. 15,200,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,179,039. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

