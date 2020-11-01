JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.7% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $34,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,200,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,179,039. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

