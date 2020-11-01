JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.4% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 262,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,242,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 40,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the third quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 249,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,045,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,200,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,179,039. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

