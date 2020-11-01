JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.04. 15,200,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,179,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $298.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

