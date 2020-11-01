JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QGEN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded QIAGEN from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded QIAGEN from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded QIAGEN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.32 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded QIAGEN from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.72.

QIAGEN stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.75. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $29.58 and a 12 month high of $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,581.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the first quarter worth about $399,000. AXA boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 75.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,532,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

