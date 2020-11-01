JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IDRSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Idorsia in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Idorsia presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Idorsia has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

