JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Maisons du Monde in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS MDOUF opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Maisons du Monde has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.98.

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bedding, rugs and mats, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchenware, mirrors and frames, vases, storage articles, window treatments, and bath products, as well as household textiles; and baby crib mobiles, lamps, storage containers, and wall art for children.

