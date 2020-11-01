Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,005 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KSU. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.52.

NYSE KSU traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $176.14. The stock had a trading volume of 630,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

