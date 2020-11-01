KBC Group NV Acquires 11,642 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,574,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

