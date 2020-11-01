KBC Group NV Acquires 125,157 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1,536.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.17% of Arrow Electronics worth $10,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.44.

In related news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $467,365.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,067,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,273. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARW traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.89. 801,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $85.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.30. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

