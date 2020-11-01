KBC Group NV Acquires 13,380 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $13,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 45.9% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $3,433,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Twilio by 131.5% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 83,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.89, for a total value of $1,735,291.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,243 shares of company stock worth $53,801,421. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO traded down $9.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,160. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of -103.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.74.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

