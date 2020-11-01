KBC Group NV Acquires 140,386 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 165.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,386 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.20% of Commerce Bancshares worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 637.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 35,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $12,789,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of CBSH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,834. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

