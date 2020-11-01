KBC Group NV Acquires 22,520 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Datadog were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $1,973,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $484,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $11,528,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $36,241,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $982,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 194,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,072,608.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $374,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,373.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,417,484 shares of company stock valued at $139,873,801 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.82.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $5.66 on Friday, reaching $90.75. 3,737,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,342. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,537.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

