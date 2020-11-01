KBC Group NV Acquires 28,388 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,388 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Varian Medical Systems worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VAR shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

VAR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.80. The company had a trading volume of 568,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,672. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.16. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total transaction of $6,716,515.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,969,538.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $94,264.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,537 shares of company stock valued at $8,384,384. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

