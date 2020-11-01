KBC Group NV Acquires 37,176 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,176 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of The J. M. Smucker worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,317,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,749,000 after buying an additional 142,894 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,700,000 after buying an additional 184,206 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,958,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 147.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after buying an additional 433,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average of $112.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

