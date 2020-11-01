KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,508 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.73. 22,300,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,859,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIRI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

