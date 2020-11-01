KBC Group NV Buys 204,843 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,843 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.18% of Flex worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Flex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLEX. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,620,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $15.61.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

