KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,006 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,803,000 after purchasing an additional 281,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,653,000 after purchasing an additional 692,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,884,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,707. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $84.81. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

