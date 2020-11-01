KBC Group NV Has $10.74 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on D. Mizuho lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.34. 3,503,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

