KBC Group NV Has $11.14 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,030 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 228.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 701,401 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.09. 2,715,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,844. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

