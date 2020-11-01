KBC Group NV Has $8.87 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,613 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,115,000 after buying an additional 13,561,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,677,000 after buying an additional 6,490,181 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,040,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,343,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,457,000 after purchasing an additional 346,527 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,887,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,153,000 after purchasing an additional 983,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,695,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.