KBC Group NV Has $9.24 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

KBC Group NV raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,575 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,600,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after acquiring an additional 448,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. HSBC cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.59.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

