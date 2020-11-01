KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,389 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $34,102.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,624.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $519,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,126.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,560 shares of company stock valued at $14,143,538 over the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.90. 1,661,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,355. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.27.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

