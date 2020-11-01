KBC Group NV Purchases 54,288 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 807.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,288 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Waters worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Waters by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.82. 506,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,239. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.47. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.20.

In other Waters news, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

