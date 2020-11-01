KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.23% of Skechers USA worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,426,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $640,970,000 after purchasing an additional 251,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,997,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,633,000 after buying an additional 138,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,167,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,393,000 after buying an additional 269,917 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,004,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,140,000 after buying an additional 58,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

SKX traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.71. 3,912,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,028. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. Skechers USA Inc has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Skechers USA’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Skechers USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Monday, July 20th. 140166 upped their price target on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

