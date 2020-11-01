KBC Group NV Sells 14,683 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,683 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 805.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,445,000 after purchasing an additional 519,529 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 489,477 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 772,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after purchasing an additional 373,614 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1,698.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 229,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 216,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $111.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,837. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.94. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.