KBC Group NV Sells 2,610 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 28.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 34.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 78,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 528.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,708 shares in the company, valued at $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,151. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

