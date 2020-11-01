KBC Group NV Sells 4,398 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $7.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.92. 1,680,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,447. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day moving average is $150.38. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

