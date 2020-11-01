KBC Group NV Sells 60,328 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,328 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. 34,608,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,535,098. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.