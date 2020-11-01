Kenon Holdings Ltd Announces — Dividend of $2.23 (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) announced a — dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.23 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

KEN stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Kenon has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 84.34% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kenon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.