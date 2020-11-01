Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) & Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Critical Analysis

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Kentucky Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and Commercial National Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares $59.77 million 1.72 $13.15 million N/A N/A Commercial National Financial $19.71 million 2.32 $4.74 million N/A N/A

Kentucky Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares 19.73% 10.02% 1.04% Commercial National Financial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Kentucky Bancshares has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kentucky Bancshares and Commercial National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kentucky Bancshares beats Commercial National Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kentucky Bancshares Company Profile

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as home-equity, personal lines of credit, personal, and automobile loans, as well as residential and construction mortgages; and commercial loans, term loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers other services, including automatic teller machine access/debit card, online banking, mobile banking, and online bill payment services; and direct deposit/payroll processing and night depository services. Further, it provides asset management and trust services comprising trust and estate, investment management, and cash management services, as well as retirement products. The company operates a network of nine community offices with facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township, and West Newton. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.