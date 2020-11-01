KeyCorp Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $160.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 140166 reissued a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.59.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,930.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $145.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day moving average is $115.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

