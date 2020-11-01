Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Up 24.3% in October

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,800 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 594,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 543.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after buying an additional 1,116,997 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,902,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,600,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after acquiring an additional 86,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 268,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 84,186 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRNT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.32. 253,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,144. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.85. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

