Kuai Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.22 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00080933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00204576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00030352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.01201413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,933,484 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.